BC Lions wide receiver Marco Iannuzzi is calling it a career.

The 30-year-old announced on Twitter Saturday that the Lions' final three games will be his last after a seven-year career.

After 113 games, these are going 2B my last 3 as I have decided retire. I'll do a postgame lap 2nite to thank U all for 7 years of support! pic.twitter.com/vijkhHmEUb — Marco Iannuzzi (@iannuzzimarco) October 21, 2017

He tweeted that he will do a postgame lap to thank fans for their support.

Iannuzzi has spent his entire 113 games in the CFL with the Lions. This year, he has 34 catches for 425 yards. Over the course of his career, he has 141 catches for 1,662 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Calgary-native played collegiately at Harvard.