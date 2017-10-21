3h ago
Lions' Iannuzzi to retire at end of season
TSN.ca Staff
BC Lions wide receiver Marco Iannuzzi is calling it a career.
The 30-year-old announced on Twitter Saturday that the Lions' final three games will be his last after a seven-year career.
He tweeted that he will do a postgame lap to thank fans for their support.
Iannuzzi has spent his entire 113 games in the CFL with the Lions. This year, he has 34 catches for 425 yards. Over the course of his career, he has 141 catches for 1,662 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Calgary-native played collegiately at Harvard.