BC Lions defensive back TJ Lee won't need surgery after dislocating his elbow in a loss against the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday and is slated to be sidelined for the next month with the injury, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

No surgery needed for @tjlee31. Xrays showed no additional damage. Out 4 weeks. #BCLions — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 2, 2017

The 26-year-old is having a good season for the 4-2 Lions, recording 17 tackles with two interceptions over six games, his fourth year with the team.

Lee only appeared in four contests in 2016 after tearing his Achilles in mid-July.

The Lions have a home date with the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday night.