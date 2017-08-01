1h ago
Lions' Lee avoids surgery, out four weeks
TSN.ca Staff
BC Lions defensive back TJ Lee won't need surgery after dislocating his elbow in a loss against the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday and is slated to be sidelined for the next month with the injury, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
The 26-year-old is having a good season for the 4-2 Lions, recording 17 tackles with two interceptions over six games, his fourth year with the team.
Lee only appeared in four contests in 2016 after tearing his Achilles in mid-July.
The Lions have a home date with the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday night.