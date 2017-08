BC Lions receiver Nick Moore left the team's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday with a back injury.

Nick Moore has a back injury. Will not return. #BCLions @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 14, 2017

Moore had two receptions for 26 yards before exiting the game.

The Lions also lost defensive tackle Mic'hale Brooks to a knee injury, but TSN's Farhan Lalji reported the injury isn't expected to be serious.