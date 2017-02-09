SURREY, B.C. — The B.C. Lions signed receiver Nick Moore on Thursday to a contract extension through the 2017 season.

The 30-year-old from Westerville, Ohio, was set to become a free agent Tuesday.

Moore returned to the Lions prior to last season after signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers following the 2013 campaign.

He had 15 catches for 205 yards in four games for B.C., but tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee while celebrating his only touchdown of the year July 16.

"Nick is a gifted receiver who gives our offence valuable depth and experience," Lions head coach/GM Wally Buono said in a statement. "He's on track to be at full speed for training camp and we look forward to his return."

In parts of six CFL seasons, the University of Toledo product has 245 catches for 3,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 57 games. Moore's best year was in 2013 with B.C. when had 73 receptions for 1,105 yards and six TDs.

The return of Moore could be big for the Lions with Bryan Burham, who ranked fourth in the CFL with 1,392 receiving yards last season, still unsigned heading into the start of free agency.

---

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed offensive lineman Hunter Steward to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

He was eligible to become a free agent next week.

"Hunter is a young and talented offensive lineman who continues to improve each year," Lions general manager and head coach Wally Buono said in a release. "Success on offence begins with the ability to run the ball and protect the quarterback and Hunter plays a significant role in that success."

Steward was the Lions' first selection (sixth overall) in the 2013 CFL Draft. He made his pro debut a year later and has logged 28 appearances for the club over his career, including all 18 regular-season games in 2016.

"It's great to be back for this year," said Steward. "We have established a lot of chemistry on offence and the opportunity to pick up where we left off last season is going to be a big positive."