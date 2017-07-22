Jul 22, 2017
Lions' Parker dislocates shoulder, to miss extended time
TSN.ca Staff
The BC Lions will be without Keynan Parker for an extended period of time after the national defensive back dislocated his shoulder in the team's Week 5 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Fellow Lions defensive back Anthony Gaitor was also injured, suffering a charley horse, but expects to play next week.
The five-year veteran Parker had two tackles in five games for the Lions this season, Gaitor had 17 tackles and an interception.