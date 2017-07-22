The BC Lions will be without Keynan Parker for an extended period of time after the national defensive back dislocated his shoulder in the team's Week 5 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Fellow Lions defensive back Anthony Gaitor was also injured, suffering a charley horse, but expects to play next week.

The five-year veteran Parker had two tackles in five games for the Lions this season, Gaitor had 17 tackles and an interception.