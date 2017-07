The BC Lions have placed defensive lineman and special teams player Dylan Ainsworth on the suspended list.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the move was a mutual decision which will be revised in the coming weeks.

Ainsworth is in his first year with the Lions after starting his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.