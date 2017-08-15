ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have put defensive end Kerry Hyder on injured reserve after he hurt his Achilles tendon in Sunday's preseason game at Indianapolis.

Coach Jim Caldwell said after that game that the injury looked "significant" but the Lions hadn't made an official announcement on any change in Hyder's status until Tuesday. Detroit also put running back Mike James on IR because of concussion problems and waived guard Matt Rotheram.

Earlier in the day, the Lions announced that they had waived wide receiver Ryan Spadola from injured reserve.

Hyder led the Lions with eight sacks last season after having played only one NFL game previously.

The Lions have been without tackle Taylor Decker and defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who are on the physically unable to perform list. Defensive linemen Armonty Bryant and Khyri Thornton will be suspended to start the season.

Detroit's next preseason game is Saturday night against the New York Jets, and the defensive front will obviously be a spot to watch.

Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and defensive end Anthony Zettel are among the players the Lions may have to lean on as their depth is tested.

Coach Jim Caldwell was asked Monday about Hyder's emotional state following the injury.

"It's kind of what you can expect," Caldwell said. "There's nobody that's excited about going through what he's going through, so it's a tough time."

