The BC Lions re-signed national defensive back Keynan Parker through the 2018 season. Parker was eligible to enter free agency in February.

“Keynan has developed into a versatile and gifted defensive back who we can count on to provide depth in our secondary,” said GM and head coach Wally Buono. “Talented Canadian players are critical building blocks in a championship team and Keynan has demonstrated the ability to take on multiple duties on defense which makes this signing a big one for the club.”

The BC native comes off a productive and effective 2016 campaign, dressing for all 18 regular season games as a special teams ace and reserve defensive back. Earning multiple starts when injuries struck the Lions’ secondary, he recorded a career-high 13 defensive stops and another three tackles on special teams.

Through four CFL campaigns, Keynan has made 69 appearances for the Leos and another five in postseason play collecting 15 defensive stops along with 46 career tackles on special teams.