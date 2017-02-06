VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions re-signed defensive lineman Bryant Turner Jr., to a one-year contract on Monday.

The six-foot-two 280-pound native of Daphne, Al., was eligible to enter free agency this month.

"Bryant provides our defence with solid depth at the defensive tackle spot," Lions general manager Wally Buono said in a release. "Last year, he was very receptive to a supporting role which in turn, resulted in some very effective play from him down the stretch."

Turner had 15 defensive stops and three sacks in 10 games last season, his first with the Lions.

"I really enjoyed last season in B.C.," he said. "We have a great mix of youth and experience and I'm very excited to be part of the team heading into 2017."

Turner, 29, spent his first five CFL seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In other news, the Lions have signed Canadian receiver Nick Moore to a contract, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#BCLions have agreed to terms with Nick Moore (rec), pending a physical. Moore is coming off knee surgery. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 6, 2017

The 30-year-old played in just four games last season with the Lions due to a knee injury.

According to Lalji, the Lions are not planning to re-sign running back Anthony Allen and will also let Canadian defensive lineman Jabar Westerman go to the free-agent market.

Allen, 28, rushed for 436 yards and three touchdowns over seven games with BC last season, his first with the club.