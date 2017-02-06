VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced Monday they've re-signed defensive lineman Bryant Turner Jr. to a one-year contract, while TSN's Farhan Lalji reported the team also re-signed offensive lineman Hunter Stewart and WR Nick Moore.

The six-foot-two 280-pound Turner, was eligible to enter free agency this month.

"Bryant provides our defence with solid depth at the defensive tackle spot," Lions general manager Wally Buono said in a release. "Last year, he was very receptive to a supporting role which in turn, resulted in some very effective play from him down the stretch."

Turner had 15 defensive stops and three sacks in 10 games last season, his first with the Lions.

"I really enjoyed last season in B.C.," he said. "We have a great mix of youth and experience and I'm very excited to be part of the team heading into 2017."

Turner, 29, spent his first five CFL seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Stewart, 25, played in all 18 games for the Lions last season. He's been with the team the past three years.

The 30-year-old Moore played in just four games last season with the Lions due to a knee injury.

According to Lalji, the Lions are not planning to re-sign running back Anthony Allen and will also let Canadian defensive lineman Jabar Westerman go to the free-agent market.

Allen, 28, rushed for 436 yards and three touchdowns over seven games with BC last season, his first with the club.