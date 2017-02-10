Wide receiver Bryan Burnham is staying in Vancouver.

The 2016 Canadian Football League West Division All-Star has re-signed with the BC Lions.

It appears that Bryan Burnham has agreed to a deal with the #BCLions. Neither side has confirmed it yet, but it's a 2-year deal. #CFLFA — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 10, 2017

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the deal is for two years.

A product of Tulsa, Burnham has spent the past three seasons with the Lions.

The team had been hopeful of retaining Burnham, but there was significant National Football League interest in the Moorestown, New Jersey native.

“I’m not too sure what’s out there for Bryan now,” Lions head coach and general manager Wally Buono told the Vancouver Province earlier this month. “He’s had 10 to 12 workouts. I’m not sure one more is going to make a difference. We’ve expressed interest that we’d like to sit down and negotiate a contract. Now, he has to make up his mind."

“We’ve stayed away from contacting him through the whole NFL process. It looks like we’re pressing him if we do.”

Burnham, 26, appeared in 18 games for the Lions in 2016. He had 79 catches for 1,392 yards - making him the league's fourth-leading receiver - and six touchdowns.

Neither party has confirmed the deal.