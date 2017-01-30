The B.C. Lions have granted early free agent status to Bo Lokombo to allow the linebacker to pursue an NFL opportunity.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Lokombo is signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Lokombo, 26, was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14. He spent the past three seasons with the Lions.

“Bo is a talented and exciting player who brought an extra dimension to our defense,” Lions head coach and general manager Wally Buono said in a statement. “We wish him the best as he moves forward into the next phase of his career.”

Last season, Lokombo made nine tackles on defence and 11 on special teams.

Born in the Congo, Lokombo is a Canadian citizen who attended Oregon University before going undrafted in the NFL in 2014.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds at the 2014 NFL combine.