ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have all of their draft picks under contract now that third-round selection Kenny Golladay signed Monday.

The wide receiver was the only Detroit draft pick who didn't sign before the team's rookie minicamp last month.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Northern Illinois standout has an opportunity to be the Lions' No. 3 receiver this season behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL