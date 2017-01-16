VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed rookie quarterback Alex Ross on Monday.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound Ross attended the Atlanta Falcons training camp last summer before being released.

Ross played collegiatedly at Coastal Carolina and left in 2015 as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (9,918), attempts (1,174), completions (760) and touchdowns (72).

"Alex enjoyed a very successful college career and possesses the kind of unique quarterbacking skills that make him well-suited to our game," Lions head coach/GM Wally Buono said in a statement. "Competition at every position on the field is critical in building a championship team and we look forward to seeing what Alex has to offer when he is up for mini-camp in April."