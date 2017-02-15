The BC Lions have signed veteran receiver and return man Chris Williams to a reported two-year contract, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Chris Williams has agreed to terms with #BCLions pending a physical. 2 year deal with a sizeable increase in year 2. #CFLFA @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 15, 2017

Williams was having an incredible year for the Ottawa Redblacks before tearing his ACL late in the season. The 29-year-old had 77 receptions for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games before his injury. Williams also had 236 combined return yards.

Williams spent the past two seasons with the Redblacks after starting his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and spending a stint south of the border in the NFL.

Williams has 318 receptions for 4,822 yards and 32 touchdowns in four seasons in the CFL.