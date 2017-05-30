The BC Lions welcomed back defensive back Anthony Gaitor Monday.

Gaitor played 11 games for the Lions last season, finishing with 35 tackles and two interceptions before signing with the New Orleans Saints earlier this off-season.

The 28-year-old was recently released by the Saints, opening the door to re-sign with the Lions.

“Anthony adapted to our game very quickly last season and was a valuable addition to our defence,” GM and head coach Wally Buono said in a team release. “We’re pleased to have him back and I look forward to the competition this creates in our secondary.”