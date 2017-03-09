Team Liquid continues to make a splash as they look to solidify their future in the North American League Championship Series.

After announcing the return of AD carry Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng to competitive League of Legends for the remainder of the 2017 Spring Split, the team also announced they have acquired support Adrian "Adrian" Ma on a transfer from Phoenix1.

The team confirmed in a press release that the deal had been finalized prior to the Mar. 7 trade deadline and is pending Riot approval.

Adrian, who sits third among NA LCS supports with a 70.3 per cent kill participation, has helped Phoenix1 climb into a tie for third through six weeks. Phoenix1 is in one of the better positions to make the playoffs, but they'll be forced to forge on with one of the most valuable supports in North America.

Team Liquid says the support player will be with the club through 2017. Current starting support Matt "Matt" Elento will retain his position for at least this week, the team also confirmed.

“I’m very excited to be joining Team Liquid," Adrian said in a press release. "While the team’s performance has been below expectations this split, I see massive potential in this roster and I hope to help us get better one day at a time. Hopefully Matt and I can push each other to improve and give our team the best chance of winning."

Team Liquid was buried at the bottom of the NA LCS with a 2-8 record before a series of roster moves shook up the starting lineup. Veteran ADC Chae "Piglet" Gwang-jin was moved to the mid lane and his spot was filled by former Team Liquid Academy player Jung "Youngbin" Young-bin in the bottom lane.

The team rolled into Week 6 with new life and pulled off a 2-1 upset of Immortals. They would come back down to earth a few days later in a loss to Echo Fox.

With the two new stars in tow, Liquid looks to climb out of the relegation zone and secure their position for the 2017 Summer Split. The club still has a shot at a playoff position, but that pursuit is for another day.

"We believe that with our two new additions, Doublelift and Adrian, we can bounce back to form and avoid relegation," Liquid CEO Steve “LiQuiD112” Arhancet said in a press release. "This has been a turbulent split for our team but we hope our fans know that we are doing everything we can to improve."