{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • PGA Golf: WGC Mexico Championship

    Third Round
    Now on TSN2

  • MLS on TSN

    Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC
    Now on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Marlies on TSN

    St.. John's IceCaps vs. Toronto Marlies

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN2

  • Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 2

    Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • UFC 209 Prelims

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE