PGA Golf: WGC Mexico Championship Third Round Now on TSN2

MLS on TSN Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC Now on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

Marlies on TSN St.. John's IceCaps vs. Toronto Marlies Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN2

Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 2 Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5