{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 1

    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series

    Atlanta 250
    Now on TSN5

  • PGA Golf: WGC Mexico Championship

    Third Round

    Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

  • MLS on TSN

    Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC

    Today at 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Marlies on TSN

    St.. John's IceCaps vs. Toronto Marlies

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE