Latest NHL Videos
-
19:52
Duchene beyond excited: I just wanted to play playoff hockey
-
10:44
Dreger: Babcock deserves some of the blame for Leafs' struggles
-
1:41
NHL: Devils 4, Flames 5 (SO)
-
2:56
Button: 'There's no question' the Avs got it right
-
1:19
SC Express: The best of Matt Duchene
-
1:59
NHL: Canadiens 2, Blackhawks 0
-
4:05
NHL: Red Wings 4, Oilers 0
-
3:49
Sens acquire Duchene, send Turris to Preds
-
0:56
Flames Ice Chips: Hamonic placed on IR with lower-body injury
-
1:48
Gulutzan on Hamonic's injury: 'It's gonna be a few days'