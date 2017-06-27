The calendar has yet to flip to July, but the Toronto Blue Jays are already entering the make-it-or-break-it portion of the 2017 schedule.

There are a few different ways to look at where the Jays sit less than two weeks away from the July 10-13 All-Star break.

At 36-39, they’re three games under .500 and sitting in last place in the American League East.

Yet, thanks to an enormous amount of parity in the junior circuit this season – every team has at least 32 wins – they’re just 5 1/2 games out of first place.

There’s no reason to throw in the towel, but there’s also less reason to start booking hotels in potential ALCS cities for the third straight year.

We’ve already witnessed three different Blue Jays teams over the course of the first half:

- The unlucky, bad-baseball-playing Jays that went 8-17 in April.

- The don’t-tell-us-we’re-out-of-it Jays that were one of the hottest teams around at 18-10 in May.

- The treading water team that’s been unable to capitalize on that momentum, going just 10-12 in the month of June.

But the one we witness over the next 13 games is the most important version.

Over the next two weeks, the Blue Jays not only play nine division games against three opponents they’ll need to beat in order to fancy themselves legit contenders, they also finish off their first-half schedule with four home games against the Houston Astros, otherwise known as the best team in baseball through three months of the season.

Play well and general manager Ross Atkins can go into the break with a better sense of where his team is, what it needs, and how to fix what ails them.

A second baseman, perhaps?

Maybe some bullpen reinforcements?

How about fixing the left field problem?

Do the opposite and the franchise may look at the long-talked-about alternative, turning into sellers and letting the market know that Marco Estrada, Francisco Liriano, Jose Bautista – and potentially bigger names with contracts extending beyond this season – are available for the right price.

The first thing the Blue Jays have to do is find a way to win some division games because 12-19 (.387) isn’t going to cut it.

Here’s the Jays’ record over the past four seasons within the AL East:

2016: 40-36 (89-73, second in AL East)

2015: 42-34 (93-69, first in AL East)

2014: 39-37 (83-79, third in AL East)

2013: 30-46 (74-88, fifth in AL East)

Since realignment in 2013 shifted the schedule to face division opponents 19 times apiece, the Blue Jays have only recorded one losing season within the division, during an ugly 2013 campaign that saw them finish last in the American League East.

Over the past two ALCS runs, however, the Jays have recorded at least 40 division wins in each season, proving just how important it is to hand your rivals a loss at the same time you’re putting up a win.

With three games apiece against the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees on the horizon, here’s how the Jays have fared against those opponents so far this season:

Record vs. Orioles: 2-7

Runs: Baltimore 39, Toronto 25

Record vs. Red Sox: 1-2

Runs: Boston 12, Toronto 11

Record vs. Yankees: 3-4

Runs: New York 46, Toronto 30

Unlike the first two months of the season, injuries aren’t a factor.

The lineup, for the most part, is intact, while there’s a chance Aaron Sanchez, who makes his first rehab start Tuesday in Dunedin, could return from recurring blister issues during the series with the Astros.

For a team that hasn’t reached .500 yet this season — they’ve tried and failed nine times — this stretch may reveal exactly what the 2017 Blue Jays are.

For better or for worse.