The good news if you are a Pittsburgh Penguins fan: You’re in the Stanley Cup Final, you have the series locked at two games apiece, you still have home-ice advantage, and, most importantly, you still have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

The bad news if you are a Penguins fan: Your team, by and large, has been outplayed in the series. And while no one’s taking away the two wins Pittsburgh has in the bank, the underlying numbers provide something of an ominous sign for what’s to come in the final two or three games.

Rarely is a series so easy to explain. The Penguins – drastically out-shot and out-chanced throughout the series – have managed to offset the gross territorial disadvantage through fantastic individual efforts from their star forwards and a couple of solid games from goaltender Matt Murray.

Just look at the splits over the first four games of the series. Nashville has owned the run of play in both arenas, but Pittsburgh has capitalized on its chances. Combine that with fantastic goaltending, and you have a pretty even series. (Scoring chance data via NST)

I think the Penguins recognize that this isn’t a winning recipe. If you read some of the quotes from Penguins personnel, it’s hard not to get that vibe. I thought head coach Mike Sullivan’s “we haven’t lost games because of goaltending” was particularly noteworthy.

There’s a much more intriguing question here though, and it pertains to whether or not a team with great individual shooting talent (or a combination of great individual shooting talent and quality goaltending) can offset poor shot and scoring chance differentials.

We know historically that the teams that generally get the better end of the shot or chance volume will end up winning games. But not all teams are equal – surely teams with sensational individual shooters or generational goaltenders have a relative advantage over their peers. And although Nashville has looked like the better team for the majority of the series, we still enter Game 5 tied at two – mostly because Penguins’ star players have been individually brilliant at points over the first four games.

Out of curiosity, I looked at all games during the regular season in which (a) a team was decisively out-shot at 5-on-5, with less than 47 per cent of shots in their favour; and (b) in those games, how frequently the team managed to out-score their opposition.

As you might have guessed, Pittsburgh looks really strong:

Again, I don’t necessarily think this is a long-term winning strategy, but it doesn’t surprise me that teams with elite shooters (like the Capitals and the Penguins) can stem the tide a bit better than others. I think this also says something about a team’s ability – or inability – to effectively nurse early leads to the finish line of regulation.

To bring this back to the Pittsburgh/Nashville series: After four games, I’m skeptical that Pittsburgh can own the possession game in this matchup. Though Ryan Johansen’s absence has created a big challenge for Predators coach Peter Laviolette, it seems as though his incredibly deep defensive corps are having their way with most Pittsburgh units.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has resorted to becoming a top-heavy team – in part because they don’t have the depth weapons they did last year (like the HBK line), and in part because of key injuries (see: Kris Letang).

However, the above is one of the big reasons why you can’t count this Pittsburgh team out. Crosby, Malkin, et al. simply convert more frequently on chances than most of their peers. I trust them maybe more than any team in the league in a counterattacking/counterpunching role – even if it’s a role that they haven’t traditionally played. And Murray, for all of his struggles in Nashville, has still played great hockey all year long.

The ultimate question is whether Pittsburgh’s superstar talent can more than offset Nashville’s skating prowess. If so, they have a real shot to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. If not, they’re in real trouble against a Predators team that has already blitzed them out of the building for significant stretches over the first four games.