One of the things I like to measure after any Game 3 in a playoff series is how the matchups evolve due to last change.

The Pittsburgh-Nashville Stanley Cup final is as interesting a competition as any when it comes to coaching strategy and player deployment. I think part of it is because each team has obvious core strengths (the centres in Pittsburgh, the blueline in Nashville) and obvious core weaknesses.

Through the first two games, we were able to see how Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan viewed his optimal matchups. Sullivan is in a really interesting spot in that his team is quite a bit different than the one that won the Stanley Cup a season ago. He’s already down his elite first defensive pairing because of Kris Letang’s injury, and his memorable ‘HBK’ line from a year ago is essentially defunct.

The Penguins have become a top-heavy team that relies on its stars to perform. Ultimately, the game for Sullivan is to optimize their minutes against various Predators groups.

In the first two games, Sullivan clearly used Sidney Crosby’s line in a more defence-oriented role. Though top-six forwards generally play quite a bit against other top-six forwards, it was interesting to watch the Crosby line sort of follow around the Filip Forsberg line (now with Pontus Aberg and Colton Sissons). And because Nashville coach Peter Laviolette really sheltered his third pairing of Matt Irwin and Yannick Weber, Crosby’s line – as well as the Evgeni Malkin line – played a huge chunk of minutes against Nashville’s top-four defencemen.

So, what changed in Game 3? Was there any matchup previously hunted by Sullivan that Laviolette was able to get away from?

Here’s how the head-to-head ice time looks by positional groups against both Crosby and Malkin through the first three games. Keep the Crosby versus Forsberg note from earlier in mind.

First, Crosby:





So, if you are Laviolette and you know your most dangerous attacker is Forsberg, it makes an awful lot of sense to keep him away from the wizard that is Sidney Crosby. Forsberg saw a drastic reduction in head-to-head minutes with Crosby in Game 3, with Laviolette opting to feed the Viktor Arvidsson-Mike Fisher-James Neal line those tough minutes. This makes some degree of sense knowing how much Laviolette respects Fisher’s defensive game – even at the age of 36, he’s getting the lion’s share of tough minutes.

The other interesting piece is Laviolette also worked to get P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm minutes away from Crosby. This also makes sense a fair bit of sense – if you’re hunting offensive minutes away from Crosby with Forsberg out there, you might as well put your best offensive pairing on the ice with them. Instead of the 50/50 split we saw in the first two games, Nashville loaded up their second pair with Crosby minutes to free up more of Ekholm and Subban.

Now here’s Malkin:







Malkin is probably the Conn Smythe Trophy favourite at this point, but it’s clear to me that Nashville thinks he’s more vulnerable to be scored upon than Crosby. This makes a fair bit of sense – Crosby’s one of the most refined two-way players the NHL has ever seen, and although Malkin is a generational talent in his own right, you have a better chance of getting the scoring chance and goal advantage against him. I suspect this had less to do with hunting Malkin though and more to do with hunting his wingers in the older Chris Kunitz and a not-so-great defender in Phil Kessel.

Thus, the shift in minutes here is apparent and obvious. Forsberg’s line sees a big spike in head-to-head minutes with Malkin, and so too does the Subban pairing.

One other note I think could be telling for the rest of the series: Laviolette didn’t seem any more comfortable in playing Irwin and Weber in any minutes against Pittsburgh’s top six. They continue to be shielded, deployed only in situations where the odds are assuredly in Nashville’s favour.

This was a subtle strategic change but an important one. Lost in all of the crazy goaltending storylines (Pekka Rinne’s implosions in the first two games; Matt Murray’s struggles in Game 3 is that the Predators skated reasonably tough in Games 1 and 2 and were, no doubt about it, the better team in Game 3.

It’s hard to say how much of Saturday night’s victory was driven by the matchup changes, but it’s worth noting that the groups that Laviolette hunted matchups for just absolutely crushed. They came out a goal ahead in 5-on-5 play and that was driven by the fact that they owned about 65 to 70 per cent of the play from a shot differential battle, depending on the individual.

Those numbers are jarring. So much so that I expect we’ll see a repeat in strategy for Game 4 – another game where Nashville will have the ever-valuable last change.