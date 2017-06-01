Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

At last year’s RBC Canadian Open, very few people knew who Jared du Toit was. By the time the tournament was over, however, the golfer from Kimberley, B.C., had made a name for himself, coming close to winning the national championship.

As an amateur, du Toit played in the final group on Sunday and finished the tournament in a tie for ninth. This year, he hopes to be back at Glen Abbey and ready to earn a cheque.

After finishing up school at Arizona State University, du Toit announced his decision to turn professional on Thursday and will make his pro debut next week at the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada stop in Victoria, B.C.

“I’m definitely excited,” said du Toit. “This is the big one. You play junior golf, you play college golf, in hopes of even getting the opportunity to play pro golf. Hopefully I’ll be prepared and the hard work goes somewhere and lands me a couple of paycheques.”

The 22-year-old finished off his college career in style with a win and nine top-10 finishes for the Sun Devils. But he knows it will be different when he starts playing as a profession.

“One of the big things coach [Matt] Thurmond at ASU told me was that at college, amateur and junior golf it’s a very supporting kind of family- friendly vibe,” du Toit said. “When you get to the pros, it’s not like that at all – it’s going to work. You lose that aspect of that of it and a lot of guys struggle without that. That’s something that I’m aware of and I’m going to have to remember when I’m out there.”

Du Toit has also reached out to someone else who can help a rookie pro – Jon Rahm. The two were teammates and roommates at ASU before Rahm turned professional. In the space of a year, the Spaniard has gone from fledgling pro to PGA Tour winner and into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Du Toit knows he might not have all the tools that Rahm does but there is definitely inspiration in seeing an old teammate play well.

“He was our No. 1 guy for a full year, but my good golf competed with his good golf,” said du Toit. “It tells me it is possible and I just have to focus on doing the little things right.”

When Rahm was back in town, he was good about gathering together his old teammates for lunch or a game of golf. He answered a lot of their questions about his sensational rookie season.

Of course, du Toit got some first-hand experience at last year’s RBC Canadian Open as well, jumping up the leaderboard and into the limelight. He learned some lessons that week that he hopes to use in his pro career.

“I learned that good golf can get it done,” he said. “I’ve said this before, but a lot of guys get so caught up in the finish or the results. But if you can commit to the process and keep doing all the little things right, then eventually it will pay off.”

Du Toit is exempt into Mackenzie Tour stops in Victoria and Kelowna. He’s hoping he’ll be able to play a full season in Canada and perhaps do well enough to earn a Web.com Tour card. If that doesn’t pan out, he’ll go the old-fashioned route and head to the qualifying school in the fall.

“That’s the goal – to get to the Web.com Tour as quickly as possible and then from there to the PGA Tour,” said du Toit.

If he can play as he did at Glen Abbey last year and follow the path set by Rahm, he should do just fine.