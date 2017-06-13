Diversity was the name of the game for the Toronto Blue Jays on the first day of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Holding three selections in the first 61 picks on Monday night, Jays’ director of amateur scouting Steve Sanders plucked three extremely different types of prospects.

Their first pick, at No. 22 in the first round, was a college shortstop. Their second pick, No. 28, which was sent the Blue Jays’ way when Edwin Encarnacion signed with the Cleveland Indians in January, was turned into a junior college right-hander with a 100-mph fastball.

In the second round, Sanders, heading up his first draft since being hired away from the Boston Red Sox last September, took a chance on a high school catcher who’s a light-years-away lottery ticket.

Rather than a plan to mitigate risk, however, Sanders said it was simply a best-player-available approach that happened leave them with the diverse haul.

“We took three players from three different demographics,” Sanders said after making the selections. “Not necessarily by design or what we set out to do, but our goal going in was to take the best player available, and that’s what we did. Three very different players from different backgrounds. We couldn’t be happier with the way the night unfolded.”

With Rounds three to 10 continuing Tuesday, followed by Rounds 11-40 on Wednesday, here’s a look at what the Blue Jays ended up with on Day 1:

--

SS Logan Warmoth, University of North Carolina

AGE: 21

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot, 190 pounds

PRE-DRAFT RANKINGS: ESPN’s Keith Law (7); Baseball America (19); MLB Pipeline (27)

SANDERS’ TAKE: “He hit for more power, on-base, made some strides defensively. We’ve seen a steady progression from him since we started scouting him…We feel really good about Logan’s chances of staying at shortstop. He’s got great instincts. His feet and hands work well over there, and he’s a smart baseball player. He’s an instinctual defender and we feel really good about how his skills will translate at the pro level at shortstop.”

NOTABLE: Numbers got better each of his three years at UNC. After hitting five home runs his first two years on Chapel Hill, Warmoth spiked to 10 homers this spring…Most expect Warmoth to stay at shortstop, but scouts believe he’d be a plus defender at either second or third base if forced to move…Warmoth’s brother, Justin, is an anchor at Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG and his father, Greg, is Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV’s weeknight anchor.

--

RHP Nate Pearson, College of Central Florida (JC)

AGE: 20

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds

PRE-DRAFT RANKINGS: Baseball America (13); ESPN’s Keith Law (28); MLB Pipeline (35)

SANDERS’ TAKE: “Nate’s stuff is pretty special. Obviously, he’s got a big fastball that touches triple digits at times, two breaking balls, [and] a developing feel for a changeup. It’s really good stuff ­– special-type stuff across the board. As a bigger guy with a good delivery, we certainly feel he’s got a great chance to start, and that’s how we intend to send him out.”

NOTABLE: Best fastball in the draft, touching 101-102 mph in pre-draft workouts…Had a screw placed in his right elbow in high school but was healthy over past two years, and Sanders said they were comfortable with reviews of the medicals…Has a commitment to LSU…If the secondary stuff doesn’t develop, Pearson would profile as a high-leverage reliever and could reach the big leagues quickly, according to scouts.

--

C Hagen Danner, Huntington Beach (HS)

AGE: 18

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

PRE-DRAFT RANKINGS: MLB Pipeline (41); ESPN’s Keith Law (42); Baseball America (61)

SANDERS’ TAKE: “Hagen likes catching and we’re certainly going to talk to him more about it, but we see him as a really strong catcher both defensively and offensively. We had scouted him both ways, but we’re excited to send him out as a catcher and see what he can bring to the organization.”

NOTABLE: Scouts like his receiving behind the plate as well as a plus arm…Intriguing raw power as a right-handed hitter…Has a commitment to UCLA…On the mound, he’s touched 94-95 mph with his fastball, while curveball and changeup showed promise…Danner won the Little League World Series in 2011. His teammate from that squad, Nick Pratto, was selected 14th overall by the Kansas City Royals.