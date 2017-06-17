Lions happy to see Arakgi go out on his own terms

The cruel reality of another CFL cutdown day resulted in seven players spit out by the B.C. Lions Saturday, but there was irony when the club also added the name of Jason Arakgi to the retired list.

After 10 CFL seasons where all he did was his job, toiling in the complete anonymity that comes with becoming the league’s all time special teams tackles leader, Arakgi spat back, and Wally Buono couldn't have been happier.

Arakgi told Buono Thursday he might have a full-time opportunity with a medical services supply company and formally announced his retirement following the Lions’ 42-10 pre-season win Friday over Saskatchewan.

In theory, the move threw a sizeable wrench into the roster building of the Lions, who had no inclination throughout camp of a pending move and in fact cut a Canadian special teams veteran days earlier.

But the coach/GM of the Lions told his players following the game that Arakgi was a perfect representative of getting the most out of football before the game sucks the best out of an athlete.

“If you incorporate yourself in the middle of your career, (and) when football is done with you, you’ll be done with all of us. You'll land on your feet. Football will give you opportunities the average person will never get,” Buono said Saturday.

Arakgi fought in vain to get more defensive reps throughout his career but eventually came to accept he could make a life on special teams.

“He accepted his role,” Buono said. “But he didn’t like it. If he did, he wouldn't have lasted this long.”

Arakgi admitted that going through three weeks of camp only to quit wasn’t the desired move but couldn't turn away the chance to transition into real life.

“That’s usually the hardest part of the season. I’m really grateful that Wally understood this was an opportunity I couldn't walk away from, and I got to bond with (the Lions) one last time. I’ll never forget the last three weeks,” he said.

Presumably, though for different reasons, so will the seven who were roster deletions Saturday, They included second-year non-imports Brett Blaszko and Nate O’Halloran, import offensive linemen Aaron Epps and Nate Isles, receivers Doug McNeill and RJ Harris, and defensive back Mondo Williams. None would be considered a surprise.

But there are plenty of other names to learn now that the Lions’ roster intentions have become more clear after their moves Saturday and the bomb dropped by Arakgi. A quick look at the key new faces:

QB Alex Ross — Followed up Calgary debut with decent work against Saskatchewan to justify third-string spot.

OL Kelvin Palmer — Ankle injury suffered against Saskatchewan makes it debatable whether Antonio Johnson has his old job back for the regular season opener.

OL David Foucault — Moved to guard midway through camp but could see time at tackle as needed this year.

WR Shaquille Johnson — Retirement of Shawn Gore works to his benefit.

SB Danny Vandervoort — First-rounder won’t be rushed.

RB Josh Harris — Potentially a nice change-up to Jeremiah Johnson.

DL Junior Luke — See Vandervoort.

LB Michael Awe — No way to keep him off the roster. It’s debatable whether he should be starting in Adam Bighill’s old spot over...

LB Tony Burnett — Winnipeg free agent returns; will be valuable on special teams and an undervalued free agent signing.

LB — Jordan Herdman — SFU product made Lions believers after slipping at Canadian draft; might consider him the first beneficiary of Arakgi’s decision.

DE DeQuin Evans — Nobody should be calling for the return of Alex Bazzie; he’ll help the pressure game this season.

K Swayze Waters — Just kicking one-point converts Friday eased a lot of tension around the Lions about a player who left the NFL also with injury issues.

LIONS TALES: Buono said he will have a much longer injured list when it is declared next week and to balance costs is only prepared initially to declare a seven-man practice roster, three short of the limit, with the idea of possibly taking on cuts from around the CFL. ... S Tevin McDonald, who has a brother and father with football ties, took his time before agreeing to extend his Lions stay with a trip to the practice roster. The Lions lost two players, Ese Marbure-Ajufo and Dillon Guy, they didn't want to drop to Saskatchewan when trying to get them on the practice roster last year. ... Also ticketed for this year’s practice roster: LB Frederic Chagnon, DB Nate Hamlin, DT Luther Maddy, DE Ken Boatright, WR Maurice Morgan, RB/KR Tyler Davis and FB Dakota Brush. ... With Waters still dealing with quad tendinitis, the Lions may elect to put two kickers on their 46-man roster for their season opener against Edmonton and make either him or Ty Long a game-day scratch.