Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

There are two, maybe three games left. That’s all. That’s what Evgeni Malkin is reminding himself on the eve of the Penguins’ 211th game (plus a World Cup of Hockey) over the past two seasons.

Summer is nigh.

“It’s only like 180 minutes to [go],” Malkin said Wednesday. “It’s like, just play right, you know?”

The thrill of a second consecutive Stanley Cup or the hollow feel of regret awaits the Penguins. Either way, the summer will be short and a lot less satisfying if Pittsburgh’s M&M Boys – Malkin and Matt Murray – can’t find a way to pull their games together for the final push.

“I know I can play a little bit better on the ice,” Malkin said. “[Game 5] I try to show my best game. It’s time. It’s a good time to show your best game because we only have three games left and we have two, three months [of] summertime.”

Malkin entered the Stanley Cup Final as the odds-on Conn Smythe favourite. He started the series with two goals in two games, as the Penguins roared to a two-game lead. That evaporated as Malkin went a combined minus-3 in Nashville, including being held without a single shot attempt in Game 3.

Malkin’s production in this series is skewed by the fact that he scored on his only two shots in Games 1 and 2. He has a total of four shots in four games and still leads the entire postseason in scoring with nine goals and 26 points.

Malkin said his game “is fine” but he can “play just a little bit more, like, harder.” He felt the Penguins didn’t take advantage enough of Nashville’s top four defencemen spending nearly 50 combined minutes on the ice.

“Of course I want more,” Malkin said. “Game 3 I have zero shots. It’s not my game. I need to use more puck, go to net, shoot more … It’s not easy, but I know I can do better myself. Play more with puck. I like the play with puck. It’s not easy when play against good team.”

Meanwhile, Murray entered the Stanley Cup Final as the unflappable, impenetrable wall in net. He has since appeared human again, losing back-to-back playoff starts for the first time in his career, with numbers (.902 save percentage) that are worse than the ones that cost Marc-Andre Fleury the net in the Eastern Conference Final against Ottawa.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was quick to say Tuesday that “goaltending is not the reason we lost,” seemingly leaving little chance for a goaltender change.

“Even if I did, I would not tell you,” Murray said Wednesday when asked if he knew if he was starting Game 5.

Fleury bit his tongue when asked if he heard that fans are clamouring for him to start Game 5. He is the longest-tenured and perhaps most popular Penguin. He chuckled at the question and the look on his face said way more than the words that came out of his mouth.

“It’s out of my hand,” Fleury said. “[Murray]’s been great for us … For me, what I try to do is just stay ready with practices. If they need me, I’ll be here.”

Fleury’s days in Pittsburgh, like the NHL season, are numbered. Murray, 23, said he has heard the noise, but is trying to “pretend it doesn’t exist.”

“There’s a lot of noise, a lot of distraction. It’s about not letting it get to you,” Murray said. “What people are going to say is what people are going to say. I have no control over that. I have no control over who the coach decides to play. That’s really not something that takes up any part of my mind. I’m just going to go about my business, do my thing, and when I play, I’m ready to play.”

The funny thing, Murray said, about the way the split went in Nashville was that he felt good about his Game 4 performance. Like Malkin, Murray knows he can be better. He wouldn’t answer whether the Predators are targeting his glove side, but he said he can tell exactly what happened and what he could have done differently the second a goal goes in.

“I honestly felt really sharp,” Murray said of Game 4. “I felt really good that game, I was finding pucks through traffic pretty well for the most part … that’s the perfect example, you can’t always go one way or the other [mentally] by the result.”

That is what the Penguins continue to remind themselves, too. The noise in the Stanley Cup Final is such that when you win, you get two or three days of adulation. When you lose, the questions are unending about what can be better or different.

It is exhausting, all of it. Everyone is tired, Malkin said. But what’s better than this?

“Most fun is just three games left. I mean, it’s close,” Malkin said. “We have short summer, but it’s a fun summer. When you win, it’s so much fun …I believe in my team. I believe in myself … Of course, it’s not easy. But have fun. Just three games left and we done.”

