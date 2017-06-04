Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

PEKKA RINNE (4) – Rinne was scored on early on a rebound but settled into the game after that with big saves on Phil Kessel (twice), Matt Cullen, Conor Sheary and Trevor Daly. And then he had a huge momentum save on Chris Kunitz with the score 2-1, robbing him on a cross body-glove save that he gets across on to stop a for sure goal. Rinne handled the puck well and looked confident. It was a big bounce-back game after his rough start to the Stanley Cup Final, and with all eyes on him.



MATT MURRAY (2) – Murray was good early on finding pucks through traffic, and made good saves on Calle Jarnkrok(twice), Viktor Arvidsson, Frederick Gaudreau, James Neal and Craig Smith, But his game was not as strong as we have seen it in the past. Murray got caught moving and couldn’t catch up to the puck on the Gaudreau goal, and he was late getting across to seal the post on the Neal goal, losing track of which side the puck was coming from behind the net. It wasn’t his best showing Saturday with the Predators seeming to target his glove side.