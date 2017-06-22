Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

LAS VEGAS — Serenaded with “M-V-P!” chants almost nightly in Edmonton, Connor McDavid had a couple months to wrap his head around the idea of becoming the third player under the age of 21 to win the Hart Trophy.

There’s really no way to prepare for the prestige of the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player in the eyes of his peers at the NHL Players’ Association.

McDavid, 20, swept both on Wednesday night at the NHL Awards - along with the Art Ross as league leading scorer - for a coronation that was in many ways overshadowed by the glitz of the Golden Knights.

“To see the trophies up-close and personal, touch them, it makes it feel a little bit more real,” McDavid said. “Today is a very special day in my life.”

McDavid called his hardware the best hat trick of his young career.

“I would say for sure,” McDavid said. “Without a doubt.”

Just six months ago, in an ESPN.com poll of players and front office types, 10 out of 12 - including Oilers vice chair Wayne Gretzky - said Sidney Crosby was still the best player in the NHL.

It’s impossible to argue with Crosby’s calendar year: two Stanley Cups, two Conn Smythes, World Cup of Hockey gold and World Cup MVP honours. That poll and that year made the top individual player awards seemingly destined for a split between Crosby and McDavid.

That didn’t happen, which says a lot about the season McDavid had. He was the NHL’s only triple digit scorer with 100 points, he posted a league-high 30 multi-point games, and helped the Oilers to a 33-point improvement and Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Many marvelled at the 25-point charge he closed the season on to hit 100 over the final 14 contests.

“He’s very deserving,” Crosby said. “He had an unbelievable year. When you’re nominated with these guys, someone like Connor who has done the things he’s done and had the year he had, you tip your cap and you just get ready for the next year.”

McDavid ran away with the Hart, receiving 147 of 167 first place votes. NHLPA voting tabulations are not released publicly for the Lindsay.

“They all mean so much,” McDavid said. “The Ted Lindsay, it’s the guys you go head-to-head with and battle every night. For them to respect you that much to vote for you to receive that award, it means so much.”

McDavid and Brent Burns spent more than 30 minutes privately with the 91-year-old legend Lindsay in Las Vegas, sharing stories. McDavid seemed genuinely interested, asking questions, staying long after his itinerary was supposed to have him on to the next event.

The spry Lindsay reminisced about how the Red Wings used to travel to Montreal and New York by train for road games. And how in training camp, when teams were too cheap to buy equipment, players had to share sets of gear - so if you got the afternoon practice, you were forced to wear a teammate’s wet and sweaty pads.

“Good thing you founded the [NHLPA], we’d probably still be doing that,” McDavid joked with Lindsay.

“To meet him, and know what he’s done for hockey and all those in it, that was an incredible moment,” McDavid said. “It was so cool. He was someone that changed the game, putting together the PA. He’s someone that's helped so many players along the line, even if he’s never met them.”

As impressive his accomplishments were, McDavid said Wednesday night was “just a little taste.” Scary enough, McDavid said he’s set his sights on becoming a better shooter this summer, because “scoring from the outside would add a different dynamic to my game.”

“This feels good,” McDavid said. “It’s something I want to do every year. But I’ve been saying I would trade all three of these awards just to win one award. We all know that one we’re talking about. It’s all about team accolades.”

McDavid will be back in Vegas soon enough - next time, he said, to play hockey. But Wednesday night was the first of many major milestones.

“He worked hard to get to this point, to do the things he’s done at an early age,” Crosby said. “I’m sure that’s not going to be his only Awards over the course of his career. I think he’s going to win a lot more.”

