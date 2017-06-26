Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE NBA THOUGHTS:

1. FREE AGENCY: Starting July 1, it’s always an interesting few days of movement, gossip, and eventually the realization that money doesn't always buy you everything you want. The draft, trades, signings create the dynamic of piecing together teams. Executives plot for months and literally it all happens quite fast. The ability for organizations to access where they stand and react wisely and quickly is paramount. It’s a fun time for fans.

2. CARMELO ANTHONY and DWYANE WADE (New York Knicks/Chicago Bulls): It’s a good time to be these guys, with rumours they could potentially be bought out of their contracts and given the chance to move on to contenders (Cavaliers/Clippers?) It could make for some interesting calls by both of them and their agents. It’s probably the last time in their careers they’ll still have something left that they can offer, and be part of a very good team and make an impact. If they're bought out, the choice they make is big.

3. ESPN 30 for 30 (Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies): If you haven't gotten a chance to watch it yet, make sure you check it out. Part 1 airs Monday at 1pm et/10am pt on TSN5. It’s a really well done special and brought back lots of fun memories. I won't ruin it for you but the level of hatred, trash talking, laughs, elite talent, and subtle respect are all there in bunches.

4. BROOK LOPEZ (Lakers): Its’ a good place for him to play this season before he hits free agency next year. He's been healthy the past few years and played well but unfortunately he's been stuck on poor Brooklyn teams. Lopez is a very talented post player with both an inside and face-up game. He's really improved his range on his shot and has opened eyes with his increased conditioning. He'll benefit playing with a franchise in the beginning stages of a positive turnaround.

5. PAUL GEORGE (Pacers): There are rumours of him possibly heading to Cleveland, with the Nuggets also involved and Kevin Love moving on. For a one-year rental, he makes sense for the Cavs. He's a much better fit for their team than Love is at this stage due to his sound two-way play. If I'm the Pacers, I'm trying to get as many young assets as I can out of this possible transaction to start my rebuild. That's exactly what it is.