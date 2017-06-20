Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE NBA THOUGHTS:

1. DAVID GRIFFIN (Cavs): Owner Dan Gilbert pulled the plug on Griffin and it's a strange move. Both sides will say all the right things, but there were obviously strong philosophical differences here. And it's a shame. The man did a very good job running the team.

2. PAUL GEORGE (Pacers): I think moving on is healthy for the Pacers franchise and they'll be better off long term. All the cards are on the table and now it's time for a restructuring/rebuilding plan. Plenty of suitors will be out there for George. They weren't headed to the top with him, so you might as well retool. He gave them very good years, but it's time for a clean break.

3. KYLE LOWRY (Raptors): There's a lot of noise out there. Some of it, I'm sure, is legitimate and there's some that's speculation. The bottom line is, these next 10 days are filled with posturing from all sides who are trying to haggle and broker the best deal. It's strictly business.

4. CELTICS: Keep an eye on them. Swapping picks #1 and #3 picks with a division rival along with another first down the road says to me that Boston is looking to do a deal for an established veteran player. They have tons of assets, so keep an eye on them.

5. NBA DRAFT: Rumors are starting to swirl as Step #1 in the building process for 2017-18 season and beyond is about to go down. The draft, along with trades and free agency, are the three pillars with which you're revamping your squad. It's not a standalone event. After the dust settles in early to mid-July, we'll all have a clearer picture of the horizon. I can't wait.