FIVE NBA FINALS THOUGHTS

1. KEVIN DURANT (Warriors): Simply Brilliant. The Finals MVP delivered the goods in a big way. His numbers were awesome, but more importantly, he played hard with poise and complete purpose throughout. He took lots of heat for teaming up with a wonderful Golden State team, but he came through on what he set out to do for himself.

2. TRISTAN THOMPSON (Cavs): In the past two games, he was excellent with 20 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists. It was nice to see him bounce back because he struggled early in the Finals, but showed his true identity in coming on strong. He's been a very nice player for them. Yes, he has limitations, but overwhelmingly he puts it on the line each day. I'm sure his name will be out there in trade rumours, but based upon his contract, he might be a bit of a challenge to move if that is what's desired The bottom line, though, that he brings value and we saw it again the past few games.

3. PATRICK McCAW (Warriors): I like his game. He's growing on me and I can see why they took him with a second-round pick. His best days are ahead of him. If he fills out, gets stronger, improves his shooting stroke and matures, McCaw can be a good second-unit piece for Golden State in the near future. He's got a chance to be a player.

4. KEVIN LOVE(Cavs): If Cleveland decides to shake things up this offseason, I see Love being the most logical and tradeable piece for GM David Griffin. Had a good three-year run there with Finals appearances each year, but I think he might be better suited as a bigger piece of the puzzle as a #2 or 1B guy somewhere else. In addition, based upon the look and trajectory of this current roster and how the Warriors play, the Cavs need to become better defensively on the perimeter, more athletic and be a little more mobile and flexible in their overall look. If I got the right offer for him, I'd move him. He's done his job. Time to retool a bit and ride LeBron and Kyrie. They're your meal tickets. Your style of play should be based upon complimenting their games and talents.

5. CAVS vs WARRIORS (Round 4?): The hype is already starting. Will we see them again in the Finals next June? My gut says yes. Needless to say, the remaining 28 GMs will be spending lots of time in the months ahead trying to mirror some aspects of these two outstanding squads. These teams have raised the bar and created the blueprint for how you want to build and play your game in 2017-18. We'll see lots of folks trying to keep up with the Joneses. The only problem is that guys like LeBron, Durant, Kyrie and Steph don't show up every day. It's a tough goal to shoot for, but it must be done regardless of how daunting a task it is.