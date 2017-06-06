Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. J.R. SMITH (Cavaliers): The Cleveland guard has played poorly (three points in 42 total minutes) so far in the finals. The Cavs obviously need him to get on track at both ends of the court. His defensive awareness has been subpar and his offensive presence has been non-existent. It presents a strange dilemma for Cleveland coach Ty Lue. Smith brings the Cavs better overall two-way play than Iman Shumpert, but they might have to go that route more often if Smith continues to struggle. He's been awful in his past four games, contributing only 14 points in 92 minutes overall. Smith must produce early on both ends or the quick hook is needed.

2. WARRIORS’ FIREPOWER: The formula for the Cavs the last few years has been to consistently make more threes and free throws than their opponents. They’re getting beaten up on the home-run ball by Golden State in this series. The Warriors have made 30 threes, while the Cavs only have made 19. That's a 33-point swing (90-57) in favour of Golden State. In addition, the Cavs have only made two more free throws in the first two games. If this continues, it will be hard for the Cavs to get on track. Give the Warriors credit, they guard the three very well and don't commit a lot of silly fouls. You don't get very many easy baskets against them.

3. KEVIN DURANT (Warriors): Harrison Barnes and Andrew Bogut. Who are those guys? I'd say Durant is an elite upgrade! He's been awesome, averaging 35 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out seven assists in the finals. He’s also been excellent at using his length at the rim to block and alter shots. Simply put, Durant has been a dominant force so far.

4. MAGIC JOHNSON: The NBA great stated this week that his Showtime Lakers (five-time NBA champions) would sweep this group of Warriors. That’s a strong statement, but I guess we'll never know. Those Lakers teams were great in the 1980s. There’s a much different style of officiating in today’s game and a total commitment to shooting the three. It’s a different game altogether. Kareem, Magic, Worthy, McAdoo, Scott, Rambis, etc., were a wonderful group. It’s quite a fun debate to have.

5. CLIPPERS/RAPTORS (Hawaii): The Los Angeles Clippers announced Monday that they’ll be holding training camp and two preseason games versus the Raptors in Hawaii. Where do I sign up? Now that's how you do preseason basketball!