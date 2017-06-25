2h ago
TSN Top 25 UFA List: Interview period opens today
TSN Senior Hockey Reporter
CHICAGO — In case the last week wasn’t busy enough, the NHL’s five-day courting period for teams to interview pending unrestricted free agents opened on Sunday morning.
Teams are permitted to now make contact and discuss parameters of a potential deal, but new contracts cannot be signed until Noon ET on July 1. (Wink, wink)
With the 2017-18 salary cap upper limit set at $75 million, up $2 million from last season, nearly every team except from the Blackhawks has at least $3 million in salary cap space before taking care of some of their own restricted free agents, according to CapFriendly.com. Three teams (Arizona, Carolina and Buffalo) will need to spend approximately $6 million to get to the $55.4 salary cap floor.
Who might teams want to drop dough on?
Two players - T.J. Oshie and Kris Russell - re-signed with their clubs for a total of $62 million, taking two sought after players off the market.
Here is TSN Hockey’s Top 25 Free Agents ahead of Saturday’s Free Agent Frenzy:
TSN Hockey’s Top 25 Free Agents
|RK
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|PTS
|16-17
|1
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|Wsh
|D
|28
|80
|13
|56
|$4.25M
|2
|Alexander Radulov
|Mtl
|RW
|30
|76
|18
|54
|$5.75M
|3
|Karl Alzner
|Wsh
|D
|28
|82
|3
|13
|$2.8M
|4
|Justin Williams
|Wsh
|RW
|35
|80
|24
|48
|$3.25M
|5
|Nick Bonino
|Pit
|C
|29
|80
|18
|37
|$1.9M
|6
|Martin Hanzal
|Min
|C
|30
|71
|20
|39
|$3.1M
|7
|Michael Stone
|Cgy
|D
|26
|64
|3
|15
|$3.1M
|8
|Steve Mason
|Phi
|G
|29
|58
|2.66
|.908
|$4.1M
|9
|Sam Gagner
|Clb
|C
|27
|81
|18
|50
|$650K
|10
|Brian Boyle
|Tor
|C
|32
|75
|13
|25
|$2M
|11
|Thomas Vanek
|Fla
|LW
|33
|68
|17
|48
|$2.6M
|12
|Michael Del Zotto
|Phi
|D
|26
|51
|6
|18
|$3.875M
|13
|Brendan Smith
|NYR
|D
|28
|51
|3
|9
|$2.75M
|14
|Dmitry Kulikov
|Buf
|D
|26
|47
|2
|5
|$4.3M
|15
|Radim Vrbata
|Ari
|RW
|35
|81
|20
|55
|$1M
|16
|Ryan Miller
|Van
|G
|36
|54
|2.8
|.914
|$6M
|17
|Brian Elliott
|Cgy
|G
|32
|49
|2.55
|.910
|$2.5M
|18
|Patrick Sharp
|Dal
|RW
|35
|48
|8
|18
|$5.9M
|19
|Trevor Daley
|Pit
|D
|33
|56
|5
|19
|$3.3M
|20
|Mike Condon
|Ott
|G
|27
|41
|2.48
|.914
|$5.9M
|21
|Jordan Weal
|Phi
|C
|25
|23
|8
|12
|$4.35M
|22
|Drew Stafford
|Bos
|RW
|31
|58
|8
|21
|$575K
|23
|Kris Versteeg
|Cgy
|RW
|31
|69
|15
|37
|$950K
|24
|Derek Ryan
|Car
|C
|30
|67
|11
|29
|$600K
|25
|Tyler Pitlick
|Edm
|RW
|25
|31
|8
|11
|$725K