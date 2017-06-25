Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

CHICAGO — In case the last week wasn’t busy enough, the NHL’s five-day courting period for teams to interview pending unrestricted free agents opened on Sunday morning.

Teams are permitted to now make contact and discuss parameters of a potential deal, but new contracts cannot be signed until Noon ET on July 1. (Wink, wink)

With the 2017-18 salary cap upper limit set at $75 million, up $2 million from last season, nearly every team except from the Blackhawks has at least $3 million in salary cap space before taking care of some of their own restricted free agents, according to CapFriendly.com. Three teams (Arizona, Carolina and Buffalo) will need to spend approximately $6 million to get to the $55.4 salary cap floor.

Who might teams want to drop dough on?

Two players - T.J. Oshie and Kris Russell - re-signed with their clubs for a total of $62 million, taking two sought after players off the market.

Here is TSN Hockey’s Top 25 Free Agents ahead of Saturday’s Free Agent Frenzy:

