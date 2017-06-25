Columnist image
Frank Seravalli

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter



CHICAGO — In case the last week wasn’t busy enough, the NHL’s five-day courting period for teams to interview pending unrestricted free agents opened on Sunday morning.

Teams are permitted to now make contact and discuss parameters of a potential deal, but new contracts cannot be signed until Noon ET on July 1. (Wink, wink)

With the 2017-18 salary cap upper limit set at $75 million, up $2 million from last season, nearly every team except from the Blackhawks has at least $3 million in salary cap space before taking care of some of their own restricted free agents, according to CapFriendly.com. Three teams (Arizona, Carolina and Buffalo) will need to spend approximately $6 million to get to the $55.4 salary cap floor.

Who might teams want to drop dough on?

Two players - T.J. Oshie and Kris Russell - re-signed with their clubs for a total of $62 million, taking two sought after players off the market.

Here is TSN Hockey’s Top 25 Free Agents ahead of Saturday’s Free Agent Frenzy:
 

TSN Hockey’s Top 25 Free Agents

 
RK Player Team Pos Age GP G PTS 16-17
1 Kevin Shattenkirk Wsh D 28 80 13 56 $4.25M
2 Alexander Radulov Mtl RW 30 76 18 54 $5.75M
3 Karl Alzner Wsh D 28 82 3 13 $2.8M
4 Justin Williams Wsh RW 35 80 24 48 $3.25M
5 Nick Bonino Pit C 29 80 18 37 $1.9M
6 Martin Hanzal Min C 30 71 20 39 $3.1M
7 Michael Stone Cgy D 26 64 3 15 $3.1M
8 Steve Mason Phi G 29 58 2.66 .908 $4.1M
9 Sam Gagner Clb C 27 81 18 50 $650K
10 Brian Boyle Tor C 32 75 13 25 $2M
11 Thomas Vanek Fla LW 33 68 17 48 $2.6M
12 Michael Del Zotto Phi D 26 51 6 18 $3.875M
13 Brendan Smith NYR D 28 51 3 9 $2.75M
14 Dmitry Kulikov Buf D 26 47 2 5 $4.3M
15 Radim Vrbata Ari RW 35 81 20 55 $1M
16 Ryan Miller Van G 36 54 2.8 .914 $6M
17 Brian Elliott Cgy G 32 49 2.55 .910 $2.5M
18 Patrick Sharp Dal RW 35 48 8 18 $5.9M
19 Trevor Daley Pit D 33 56 5 19 $3.3M
20 Mike Condon Ott G 27 41 2.48 .914 $5.9M
21 Jordan Weal Phi C 25 23 8 12 $4.35M
22 Drew Stafford Bos RW 31 58 8 21 $575K
23 Kris Versteeg Cgy RW 31 69 15 37 $950K
24 Derek Ryan Car C 30 67 11 29 $600K
25 Tyler Pitlick Edm RW 25 31 8 11 $725K
 