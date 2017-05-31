Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Over the past 48 hours, since the news of Tiger Woods being arrested and charged with driving under the influence, social media has been buzzing with opinions on the greatest golfer of his era.

Some are favourable, supportive and positive. Others are, well, not so much.

I’ve had tweets sent to me that run the gamut. They range from “Leave him alone” to “Who cares?” to comments of a more derogatory nature. Some are also aimed at the media for the non-stop coverage and attention to the issue, with many critiquing the reporting as being salacious.

Woods’ fame is such that when he does something like this, there is a demand to know more. Why did he do it? Where was he going so late at night? How did he get in such a state where he was asleep in his car on the road?

We should be surprised that he was full of prescription medicine and that he chose to get behind the wheel of a car in such a state. But the fact is, this happens all too frequently. It’s just that in most cases, the offender isn’t notable enough to grab the attention of the news outlets and social media.

If nothing else, Woods’ arrest shows that he’s human, just like all the other players on the PGA Tour. We see them as they display their capabilities with drivers and irons and putters. But too often we forget they are human beings with issues, just like the rest of us. They make mistakes, do stupid things, and have life challenges too.

Go around your office, golf club or church and you’ll find all sorts of people who have struggles, large and small. It’s no different on the PGA Tour.

Just a few weeks ago, Billy Horschel won the Byron Nelson to end a slump. The following day, his wife, Brittany, told the world that she was a recovering alcoholic, sober now for a year. Horschel had been dealing with that for some time and his game suffered as he helped her get better.

A few weeks earlier, Gary Woodland revealed that he and his wife, Gabby, had lost one of the twins that she was carrying. It was gut-wrenching to hear him tell the story of losing a child as he prepared for the Masters.

Several years ago, in Prince Edward Island, there was a made-for-television event with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. One of the broadcasters brought in to help out was David Feherty. One night during that event, Watson took Feherty into one of the cottages on the property where they had a long discussion about the Irishman’s drinking. Watson was an alcoholic who had been sober for some time and he convinced Feherty to give up alcohol then and there. He hasn’t had a drop since.

Other players have gone through nasty divorces, had parents who have died tragically, faced problems with addiction and battled depression. Many of those stories have remained private, some have gone public. That’s what happens on the PGA Tour. That’s what happens in the real world.

We don’t know the extent of Woods’ problems right now. It may be nothing more than a mix-up of medications he’s taking for his back surgery as he suggested. Or it may be deeper, perhaps an addiction to the meds.

Vicodin, one of the medications listed on the police report, can be extremely addictive. It’s not available in Canada but a somewhat similar drug, OxyContin, is and has caused horrendous problems in many places in this country.

Frankly at this point, what’s going on with Woods is none of our business. Woods is human, just like the rest of us. If he decides to speak publicly, that’s his choice. Just as it’s the choice of golf fans to no longer root for him.

However, whether you agree or not, his notoriety means that, in our celebrity-obsessed society, whatever happens in the hours, days or weeks ahead will be followed by the media. That’s the price paid for celebrity, be it right or wrong.

Tiger will recover from this and I suspect by the time he gets back to playing on the PGA Tour – which will likely be next year – some of the shock of his arrest will have worn off.

Right now, however, the one underlying current among most level-headed people is the hope for support for Woods. And also for anyone with similar problems.