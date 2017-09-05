NEW YORK — Ben Lively homered and drove in four runs off Mets ace Jacob deGrom, and also pitched seven strong innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over New York 9-1 Tuesday night.

A day after falling behind the Mets 10-0 by the fourth inning, it was the Phillies' turn to answer back.

DeGrom (14-9) struck out the side in the first, but wound up allowing a career-worst nine runs — six of them earned — and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Lively (3-5) hit a two-run single in the second that made it 3-1. The rookie, who homered in his last start against Miami, hit a two-run drive in a six-run fourth.

Lively is 6 for 21 (.286) with two home runs and eight RBIs in his first major league season.

The 25-year-old righty allowed one run and four hits.

Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 19 games and Nick Williams drove in three runs for Philadelphia. Highly touted Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford got a hit in his first big league game.

After Travis d'Arnaud hit an RBI double in the Mets first, it was all Phillies.

A throwing error by rookie first baseman Dominic Smith helped Philadelphia scored three times in the second.

DeGrom almost got out the fourth inning unscathed after Crawford grounded into a double play. But with two outs and none on, the Phillies broke loose to score six more.

Lively hit a first-pitch slider over the centre field wall, and deGrom then gave up three straight singles. After walking rookie Rhys Hoskins to load the bases, deGrom was replaced by Josh Smoker.

Williams hit a line drive that skidded past centre fielder Juan Lagares and rolled all the way to the wall for a three-run double, making it 9-1.

SIDELINED CAPTAIN

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson could not put an exact timetable on how long it would take 3B David Wright to play again after the 34-year-old underwent season-ending surgery to repair his right rotator cuff. "We don't expect this shoulder surgery is going to be a significant deterrent to his rehab, but we just don't have a specific recovery time at this point," Alderson said. Wright has not played in the majors since May 2016, a month before he had surgery for a herniated disk in his neck. The seven-time All-Star was diagnosed with a shoulder impingement in spring training. He had to cut short his rehab assignment last week with Single-A St. Lucie after experiencing pain in his throwing shoulder. "I think that if you look at this injury, it's likely that it occurred as a result of an overall deconditioning that came from the other surgeries plus a significant layoff without baseball activity," Alderson said. ... Alderson also said that All-Star OF Michael Conforto could be back on the field by March or perhaps sooner depending how quick he can recuperate. Conforto, who got hurt while swinging at a pitch on Aug. 24, is set to undergo surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles to repair a tear in the posterior capsule in his left shoulder.

WELCOME

Crawford went 1 for 5 and played third base. The 16th overall pick in the 2013 draft was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, a day after its season ended. In 127 games, Crawford hit .243, 15 homers and drove in 63 runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: SS Amed Rosario (right index finger contusion) missed his third straight game. ... INF Wilmer Flores was out for his third straight game after suffering a broken nose on a ball he fouled Saturday night. ... LHP Josh Edgin had arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Matt Harvey (4-4, 5.97) had been set to start on three days' rest in the series finale, but manager Terry Collins said after the game that the former ace would not pitch. Collins said the Mets reconsidered because of expected bad weather. Nick Pivetta (5-9, 6.28) is lined up to start for the Phils.