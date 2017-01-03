WINNIPEG — Jimmy Lodge's power-play goal was the eventual winner as the Manitoba Moose edged the Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.

Chase De Leo also scored in the second period for Manitoba (15-12-5), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Ondrej Pavelec made 34 saves for the win.

Colin Smith replied for the Marlies (13-17-2), the minor-league club of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Garret Sparks made 14 saves for Toronto, which has dropped five in a row.

It was an undisciplined game, with the Moose racking up 36 minutes in penalties and the Marlies spending 28 minutes in the box.

Manitoba was 1 for 4 on the power play and Toronto couldn't score on its eight man advantages.