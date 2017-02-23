Longtime Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Chris Best is retiring.

The Roughriders announced the veteran national is calling it a career after 10 seasons, all of them spent in Saskatchewan.

“I want to congratulate Chris Best on a successful 10-year CFL career,” Roughriders Assistant Vice-President of Football Operations Jeremy O’Day said in a team release. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris as a teammate and then as an administrator over the past decade. His level of intensity, competitive attitude, and will to win made Chris a great player. We wish him continued success in his next endeavour.”

Best played in 114 career regular season games, seven playoff games, and three Grey Cups, winning two of them. The Calgary native was the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman in 2011.