OAKLAND, Calif. — Sonny Gray pitched six mostly sharp innings to beat Chicago for the second time in two weeks and the Oakland Athletics defeated the White Sox 7-4 on Wednesday.

Jed Lowrie added three hits and two RBIs, Bruce Maxwell doubled in two runs and Jaycob Brugman homered to help the A's to their second straight home win following eight consecutive losses at the Coliseum.

The win was manager Bob Melvin's 499th with the A's and the 992nd of his career.

Grey (4-4) surrendered a two-run home run to Matt Davidson in the fifth, the only blemish during an otherwise strong outing. Gray gave up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts, and has allowed four runs over his last 21 innings — a 1.71 ERA.

Todd Frazier also homered for the White Sox, a two-run blast off reliever Sean Doolittle in the ninth.