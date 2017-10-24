Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is playing in his sixth year with the Toronto Raptors after signing a three-year, $100 million extension this summer.

However, the Raptors weren't the only club Lowry showed interest in.

On Monday, the 31-year-old told Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News that his interest in signing with the Spurs was "real."

"It was real for me, but it wasn't real for them," he told the Express-News. "That's a part of the business that people don't know. I would have loved to come here, but it didn't work out. The conversation didn't happen. If the conversation happened, I would tell you. But it didn't happen."

Lowry added that he wasn't looking to get out of Toronto, but wanted to look at all of his options.

"Not saying that I wanted out, but I did look at teams to see what was going on. I mean this place would've been a great place," Lowry said.

Lowry had eight points, two rebounds and three assists Monday night as Toronto fell to San Antonio 101-97.