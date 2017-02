All-Star guard Kyle Lowry missed the Toronto Raptors' 107-97 win against the Boston Celtics Friday with an injured right wrist.

Kyle Lowry is out tonight vs. Boston. Has a right wrist injury. Will have further evaluation over the weekend. #WeTheNorth — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) February 24, 2017

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey says that Lowry hurt his wrist against the Charlotte Hornets prior to the break.