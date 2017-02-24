TORONTO — The morning after the Toronto Raptors' game Feb. 15 against Charlotte, Kyle Lowry woke up with a sore wrist. He thought he'd just slept on it funny.

But the pain didn't subside over the next nine days and, on Friday, Lowry couldn't play when the Raptors hosted the Boston Celtics, sidelined with an injury that coach Dwane Casey said is "not a one-day thing."

"I woke up Thursday and told my wife my wrist is a little sore," Lowry said after Friday night's 107-97 victory over Boston. "Kinda just tried to go through everything, day by day, got a little treatment down there at All-Star. It was a little sore, paid no attention to it, I thought over the break it would rest up and heal up. But it just constantly stayed bothering me."

Lowry suited up for the Eastern Conference team for his third NBA all-star appearance four days after the Charlotte game. When he was on the bench, he had his right wrist wrapped in a big bandage and ice. He also competed in the three-point shootout during all-star weekend in New Orleans.

"No one knew," Lowry said, when asked if the team was aware of the injury prior to the all-star game. "I literally woke up Thursday morning with soreness and that was it. I didn't wake up 'Ohhh I need to. . .!' I really thought I slept on it wrong and thought it would go away.

"I left everybody out of the loop because I didn't think it was anything."

Tests on Friday however showed it was something, although Lowry said there wasn't a definitive diagnosis. He'll undergo more tests this weekend.

"So that's a blow. A huge blow for us," coach Dwane Casey said.

An extended absence would be a huge blow to a Raptors team trying to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings with just 24 games to go in the regular season.

The Raptors starting point guard is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game for the Raptors.

Toronto hosts the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday.