The Legends Pro League, the highest level of professional League of Legends competition in China, will adopt the European League Championship Series format for selecting regular season groups beginning with the 2017 Summer Split, the LPL announced on its website.

The highest-ranked teams from the previous split top the groups and select the next member of each group. The pattern continues with each following selection making the next selection for the opposing group.

The LPL is moving from a format that drew teams from four pools at random until they had to full groups.

Team WE and Royal Never Give Up are the top two teams from the Spring Split and will headline Group A and B, respectively.

The selection pools are as follows.

Pool 1: Team WE, Royal Never Give Up

Pool 2: EDward Gaming, Oh My God, I May, Newbee Gaming

Pool 3: JingDon Gaming, Invictus Gaming, Snake eSports, LGD Gaming

Pool 4: Suning Gaming, DAN Gaming

