Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck experienced soreness in his shoulder and will not practice this week according to Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

#Colts GM Chris Ballard said Andrew Luck has soreness in his shoulder and took a cortisone shot. This is a setback. No practice this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2017

He was given a cortisone shot.

Last week, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said that Luck was still at least a week away from returning. There is no current timetable for his return.

Luck has yet to play this season after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. The team has been led predominately by Jacoby Brissett in Luck's absense. In five games this season, Brissett has three interceptions and three touchdowns with a completion percentage of 59.8.

The Colts sit at 2-4 and will take on the 3-3 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.