1h ago
Luck has setback, won't practice this week
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Colts 22, Titans 36
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck experienced soreness in his shoulder and will not practice this week according to Colts general manager Chris Ballard.
He was given a cortisone shot.
Last week, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said that Luck was still at least a week away from returning. There is no current timetable for his return.
Luck has yet to play this season after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. The team has been led predominately by Jacoby Brissett in Luck's absense. In five games this season, Brissett has three interceptions and three touchdowns with a completion percentage of 59.8.
The Colts sit at 2-4 and will take on the 3-3 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.