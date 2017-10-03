Quarterback Andrew Luck will be on the field practising with the Indianapolis Colts this week, team general manager Chris Ballard said Monday.

“We’ll slowly start working him back into practice this week,’’ he said during the team’s Monday night radio show. “We’ll see how much he gets.

“But we’ve got a plan in place to where we want him to start getting him reps and then, in time as we can get him incorporated back into team work and all that, we’ll get him back on the field.’’

The Colts will resume practising on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old franchise QB has been absent since undergoing shoulder surgery in January. The Colts first turned to Scott Tolzien to start in place of Luck Week 1, but have since handed over the reins to Jacoby Brissett, who the team acquired during the preseason. The Colts are 1-3 on this season.

A former No. 1 pick, Luck has five seasons under his belt. This is the second time in his career that he's missed extended time; in 2015, Luck played in just seven games.

Luck is a three-time Pro Bowler, with career totals of 19078 passing yards and 132 touchdowns to just 68 interceptions. He's currently in the midst of six-year, $140 million contract with the Colts.