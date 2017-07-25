BC Lions backup quarterback Travis Lulay will start Friday night against the Edmonton Eskimos, but injured No. 1 pivot Jonathon Jennings might be healthy enough to dress, according to head coach Wally Buono.

Lulay, 33, has played basically the last two full games for the Lions after Jennings left a July 15 contest against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with a bruised right shoulder after throwing an interception and taking a hard hit on his first throw of the game.

Lulay came in to throw for 436 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Lions routed the Ticats 41-26. The Montana State product had another strong effort last week, throwing for 404 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a slim 45-42 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Jennings was the No. 1 quarterback heading into this season after a career campaign in 2016, throwing for 5226 yards with 27 TD passes and 15 interceptions in 18 games.

BC (4-1) have won four in a row and can jump past the Esks for first in the West Division with a win Friday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

You can watch the game live on the TSN Network and TSN GO starting at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT on Friday.