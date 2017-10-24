Lynch suspended one game for contact with an official

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will miss his team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after his one-game suspension was upheld by the NFL.

Appeals officer James Thrash upheld Lynch's suspension Tuesday, after the running back tried to argue several players made contact with officials last year and were not suspended.

Lynch was ejected from the Raiders Thursday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs after running on the field and grabbing a ref during a skirmish on the field.

After coming out of retirement to join his hometown Raiders this season, Lynch has 266 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries.