CARDIFF, Wales — Lyon beat French rival Paris Saint-Germain on penalties to claim a record-equaling fourth Women's Champions League title on Thursday.

After the European final ended 0-0 after extra time, Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi turned scorer to clinch a 7-6 win in the shootout. It completed a second consecutive treble for Lyon on top of a domestic league and cup double.

American forward Alex Morgan recovered from a hamstring injury to start for Lyon in the Cardiff City stadium, but she was forced off in the first half.

Frankfurt is the other team to have won the top prize in European women's soccer four times. Ahead of the final, UEFA launched a campaign — #WePlayStrong — aimed to encouraging more women to play soccer across Europe.