Over the course of the 2014 and 2015 NFL seasons, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin had a combined 2,406 yards and 18 touchdowns. Now, he's without a job as training camp looms about two weeks away.

In 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs got little production from their receivers. In fact, none of them scored a receiving touchdown during the regular season. Maclin was brought in on a 5-year, $55 million deal to change that. The 29-year-old had a strong first season, but regressed last year, managing just 44 catches for 536 yards and two touchdowns. On June 2, he was released.

Here is the latest on where the 2014 Pro-Bowler may land:

Buffalo Bills

Earlier this week, Maclin reportedly had a long visit with the Buffalo Bills, but left town two days later without a deal. One can still happen in the future and all the mechanics of a potential deal are there.

For starters, Maclin already has a strong connection to the Bills via running back LeSean McCoy from their five seasons together playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both McCoy and quarterback Tyrod Taylor have been vocal recruiting Maclin.

The Bills lost starting wideouts Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin in the off-season, but did draft East Carolina standout Zay Jones. Still, the addition of Maclin would provide more depth.

Head coach Sean McDermott described the meeting as "nice," but didn't elaborate further.

Baltimore Ravens

After Maclin's meeting in Buffalo was over, he went to meet with the Baltimore Ravens almost immediately.

The Ravens, Super Bowl winners in 2013, have missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. With the retirement of Steve Smith, the Ravens have depth issues at the receiver position. In fact, Mike Wallace is the only receiver on their current roster with more than 500 career receiving yards.

Like Buffalo, Maclin has a connection to the Ravens – offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was with him for three season in Philadelphia. Maclin seems like a good fit for Baltimore, but no deal has been reached.

New York Jets

The Jets may not be in as dire need of receiving help as the Ravens, but they too have a lot of inexperience on their roster. Only Eric Decker and Kenny Anderson have more than 500 career receiving yards.

As it turns out, Decker's name has been thrown around in trade talks with the aforementioned Ravens. Should they pull the trigger and acquire Decker, Maclin landing in New York could become more likely.

There have been no reports of a meeting between the Jets and Maclin.

Regular season career totals

Games played: 102

Receptions: 474

Yards: 6,395

Touchdowns: 46

Yards per reception: 13.5