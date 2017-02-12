EA has fined Madden Bowl champion Chris “Dubby” McFarland $3,000 and 100 Madden Championship Series points for violating the organization’s Code of Conduct.

The Madden Bowl winner, who took home $250,000 for his efforts at the beginning of February, was discovered to have posted tweets that included racial slurs and other inappropriate content. The tweets were posted years ago, although a statement from Madden Competitive Gaming commissioner Matt Marcou confirmed other inappropriate tweets were posted during and after the tournament as well.

“During and directly after the competition, Chris posted multiple message on a personal social media account that referenced inappropriate content,” the statement read. “These posts violated our Code of Conduct and don’t represent the values of our organization. We immediately met with Chris to warn him that his posts were inappropriate and could not continue. Unfortunately, additional offensive messages were posted in subsequent days —Chris has since removed them.”

Dubby will be back on the gridiron at the Madden Championship in May, assuming he cleans up his behaviour in the eyes of EA.

